Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD
Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Dimachkieh's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - The Woodlands9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 486-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After falling and shattering my dominant wrist I was blessed to find Dr. Dimachkieh. Mine was amongst the worst injuries he had ever seen. All of my encounters with Dr. Dimachkieh were wonderful. He always had a smile on his face and was always positive at every step of the healing process including three surgeries. He took time with me to explain my treatment to my full understanding and explaining that mine would be a long journey. I never felt rushed or hurried, and he always let me ask as many questions as I wanted to ask him. I am happy to say that 7 months later I have at least 95% of the function of my wrist and hand back, and I can now do everything that matters to me. I would highly recommend him to anyone who wants a very nice and skilled hand surgeon.
About Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881989853
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
