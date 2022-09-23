Overview of Dr. Omar Dukar, MD

Dr. Omar Dukar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Dukar works at The Eye Group Of Southern IN in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.