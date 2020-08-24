Overview of Dr. Omar El Abd, MD

Dr. Omar El Abd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. El Abd works at Newton Wellesley Interventional Spine, LLC in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.