Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD
Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Elhaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elhaj's Office Locations
-
1
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants Inc25101 Chagrin Blvd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6611
-
2
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Asscs490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
-
3
Integrated Lab Consulting LLC255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-2550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elhaj?
He has helped me more than any other doctor has. I've been seeking help for years to combat my depression, and Dr. Elhaj prescribed a medication that works for me. I have not had depression for more than a year.
About Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821103904
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elhaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elhaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elhaj works at
Dr. Elhaj speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhaj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.