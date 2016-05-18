Overview of Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD

Dr. Omar Elhaj, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Elhaj works at Psychological & Behavioral Consultants, Beachwood, OH in Beachwood, OH with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.