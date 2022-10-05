Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Ghanem works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghanem?
Dr. Ghanem saved my life, not only because he is a phenomenal doctor and surgeon, but because he listens to his patients intently and puts each of the pieces together. I went from a hopeless case on Hospice, having had one operation after another, being left without hope, to meeting Dr. Ghanem and having him listen to me explaining to him about constantly throwing up bile. Instead of telling me it was impossible, he tested, confirmed, explained how rare it is for so many things that were going on in my situation, but he fought for me. He gave me my life back. My family and I cannot ever thank him enough for helping us. Dr. Ghanem and his staff are exceptional. You will be treated with kindness, respect and honesty every visit. He is worthy of the trust placed in him, he will honor it and provide excellent care.
About Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1245544576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghanem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghanem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanem works at
Dr. Ghanem has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.