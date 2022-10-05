Overview

Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Ghanem works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.