Overview of Dr. Omar Gonzalez-Camarena, MD

Dr. Omar Gonzalez-Camarena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Gonzalez-Camarena works at Dr. Omar Gonzalez-Camarena MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.