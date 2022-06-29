Overview of Dr. Omar Guerra, MD

Dr. Omar Guerra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central del Caribe and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Guerra works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.