Dr. Omar Guerra, MD

Dr. Omar Guerra, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Omar Guerra, MD

Dr. Omar Guerra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central del Caribe and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Guerra works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guerra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Surgical Associates
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-4644
  2. 2
    Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Omar Guerra, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952337222
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Louis Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Central del Caribe
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Louis University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerra works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Guerra’s profile.

    Dr. Guerra has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

