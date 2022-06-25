See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Venice, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (101)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD

Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl

Dr. Henriquez works at Family Spine and Pain Care Institute LLC in Venice, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henriquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Spine and Pain Care Institute LLC
    1525 Tamiami Trl S Ste 601, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 237-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vocatus Medical Management Services
    4513 Executive Dr, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 591-2803
  3. 3
    18669 Tamiami Trl Ste A, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 237-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306072004
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henriquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

