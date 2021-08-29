Overview of Dr. Omar Hussamy, MD

Dr. Omar Hussamy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Hussamy works at Omar D Hussamy MD PA in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.