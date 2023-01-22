See All Dermatologists in Milford, CT
Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD
Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (133)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD is a Dermatologist in Milford, CT. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Ibrahimi works at Connecticut Skin Institute in Milford, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Skin Institute
    60 Commerce Park Ste C, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 428-4440
  2. 2
    Integrative Medical Solutions PC
    999 Summer St Ste 205, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 428-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Allergic Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PCS Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 22, 2023
    I was referred to Dr. Ibrahimi by my dermatologist for a scar and some other concerns. All I can say is that if you are looking for a very honest and incredibly skilled dermatologist- he is it. I still drive over two hours each way to see him.
    Alaina M — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD
    About Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1508061128
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    • NYU
    • Dermatology
