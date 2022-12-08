See All Internal Medicine Doctors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Omar Jilani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Jilani, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Omar Jilani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Jilani works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jilani?

    Dec 08, 2022
    I like LE Dr Jilani a lot. He’s very through and a good listener. Might take a while to get in. Five stars
    L. Jensen — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omar Jilani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omar Jilani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jilani to family and friends

    Dr. Jilani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jilani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omar Jilani, MD.

    About Dr. Omar Jilani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1528301397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Jilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jilani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jilani works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jilani’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jilani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jilani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.