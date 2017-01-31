Dr. Omar Kayaleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayaleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Kayaleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Kayaleh, MD
Dr. Omar Kayaleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Kayaleh's Office Locations
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors last July, 2016. After my bowel resection in August, 2016, I was introduced to Dr. Omar Kayaleh for treatment and follow ups. I have had 4 appointments with him since September, 2016. Dr. Kayaleh is very kind, very knowledgeable, and a trustworthy physician. He makes you feel comfortable in dealing with one of life's most feared diseases. I highly recommend him. He will be following me for the rest of my life. (I was a Nuclear Med Supervisor elsewhere)
About Dr. Omar Kayaleh, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
