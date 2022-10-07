Overview of Dr. Omar Kazi, MD

Dr. Omar Kazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.



Dr. Kazi works at Central Florida Eye Clinic in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Visual Field Defects and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.