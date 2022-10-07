Dr. Omar Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Kazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Kazi, MD
Dr. Omar Kazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi's Office Locations
-
1
Alafaya Office2822 S Alafaya Trl Ste 150, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 674-7333Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazi?
Médico que trabaja con calma , explica al detalle los exámenes que realiza y por que , no opina si no está absolutamente seguro , y realiza exámenes hasta completar su diagnóstico clínico , lo recomiendo 100%
About Dr. Omar Kazi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831134071
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital Med Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Visual Field Defects and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazi speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.