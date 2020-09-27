Dr. Omar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Richard I Breuer MD1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-1900
E N H L S - H P Specialty Suites757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Omar Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083812192
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
