Overview of Dr. Omar Khan, DO

Dr. Omar Khan, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Khan works at OCHSNER CLINIC FOUNDATION in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.