Dr. Omar Krad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Krad, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Krad, MD
Dr. Omar Krad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Krad works at
Dr. Krad's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Associates Of Orange County - Mission Viejo27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 368-6688
-
2
Eye Associates Of Orange County - Santa Ana2621 S Bristol St Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 557-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krad?
I recently had cataract surgery on both eyes with the LAL (Light Adjustable Lenses). The surgery went great both times and I felt completely at-ease with Dr. Krad before and after the surgeries. His upbeat but honest approach to eye problems is very refreshing. I am happy with the recommendations he gave me and I'm on my way to having good vision again after many years of struggling!
About Dr. Omar Krad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1669635132
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital, IL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krad works at
Dr. Krad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Krad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.