Overview

Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Llaguna works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.