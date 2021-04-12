See All Oncologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Llaguna works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5758
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5757
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Apr 12, 2021
    Dr Llaguna is there for you every step of the way. He is positive giving you assurance that he will do everything he can to help you ..
    Kathy — Apr 12, 2021
    About Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1588823751
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Ross University
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Miami Cancer Institute

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llaguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Llaguna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Llaguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Llaguna has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llaguna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Llaguna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llaguna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llaguna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llaguna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

