Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llaguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Llaguna works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5758Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5757Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Llaguna?
Dr Llaguna is there for you every step of the way. He is positive giving you assurance that he will do everything he can to help you ..
About Dr. Omar Llaguna, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1588823751
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ross University
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llaguna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llaguna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llaguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llaguna works at
Dr. Llaguna has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llaguna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Llaguna speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Llaguna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llaguna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llaguna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llaguna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.