Overview of Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD

Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Maarouf works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.