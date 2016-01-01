Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maarouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD
Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Renal Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Maarouf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maarouf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maarouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maarouf has seen patients for Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maarouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Maarouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maarouf.
