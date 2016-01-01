See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Duncanville, TX
Dr. Omar Manlapaz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Manlapaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duncanville, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Manlapaz works at Endo Diabetes Institute in Duncanville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endo Diabetes Institute
    920 E Highway 67 Ste 100, Duncanville, TX 75137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 296-5557
    Texas Health Diabetes and Endocrine Care
    3920 W Wheatland Rd Ste 134, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 941-3192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Graves' Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypoglycemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dysphagia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hyperkalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Subacute Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Omar Manlapaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730348426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Manlapaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manlapaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manlapaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manlapaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manlapaz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manlapaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manlapaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manlapaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manlapaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manlapaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

