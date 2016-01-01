See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hopewell, VA
Dr. Omar Minai, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hopewell, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Omar Minai, MD

Dr. Omar Minai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hopewell, VA. They completed their fellowship with Cleve Clin Found

Dr. Minai works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates of the Tri Cities, PC in Hopewell, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Minai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates of the Tri Cities, PC
    602 N 6TH AVE, Hopewell, VA 23860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Omar Minai, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1508820986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleve Clin Found
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Minai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minai works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates of the Tri Cities, PC in Hopewell, VA. View the full address on Dr. Minai’s profile.

    Dr. Minai has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Minai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

