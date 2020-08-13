Dr. Omar Nehme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nehme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Nehme, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omar Nehme, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
St Anthony Medical Center1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2081
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Nehmeis an awesome doctor period!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- American University of Beirut
Dr. Nehme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nehme accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nehme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nehme has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nehme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nehme speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nehme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nehme.
