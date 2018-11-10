Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulla-Ossmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD
Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Southern Ohio LLC1010 Cereal Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 867-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulla-Ossmann?
Dr Ossmann has really helped me with my migraines. He was willing to try different methods until I found a good balance. I am controlling my migraines better than ever
About Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396779435
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center
- PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann works at
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulla-Ossmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mulla-Ossmann speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulla-Ossmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulla-Ossmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulla-Ossmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulla-Ossmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.