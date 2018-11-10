Overview of Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD

Dr. Omar Mulla-Ossmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILIPPS UNIVERSITY OF MARBURG / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mulla-Ossmann works at Neurology Associates in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.