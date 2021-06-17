Dr. Omar Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Perez, MD
Dr. Omar Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
North Point Orthopedics LLC801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 304, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1060Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He was awesome . I had a frozen shoulder for a year and he was able to give me most of my movement back
About Dr. Omar Perez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
