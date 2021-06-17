Overview of Dr. Omar Perez, MD

Dr. Omar Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Perez works at North Point Orthopedics in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.