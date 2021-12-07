Overview of Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD

Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from King Edward Memorial Hospital|Seth G S Medical College & K E M Hospital and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Punjabi works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.