Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (81)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD

Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from King Edward Memorial Hospital|Seth G S Medical College & K E M Hospital and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Punjabi works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Punjabi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CEENTA SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    645 Amalia St Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Matthews
    724 Aubrey Bell Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508022286
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cole Eye Institute Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Memorial Hospital|Seth G S Medical College &amp; K E M Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Punjabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Punjabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Punjabi has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punjabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Punjabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punjabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punjabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punjabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

