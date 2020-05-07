Overview of Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO

Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Qahwash works at Lansing Neurosurgery in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.