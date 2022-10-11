Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO
Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Premier Pain Management PLLC33 Electric Ave Ste 102, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 343-7246
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I've been seeing Dr. Qureshi for a few years for severe back pain. I am very happy with the quality of care I receive from him directly, but I'm beginning to feel like I'm just a number now. Although this wasn't the case when I first started seeing Dr. Qureshi and his practice was smaller, it is now normal to wait at least 30 to 60 minutes to be seen for an appointment (even at 8 a.m.!), which is very disappointing. For example, just today I had a 2:15 p.m. appointment, didn't get into the patient waiting room until 2:50 p.m. (there were only two other people waiting when I arrived 5 minutes early) and then, I didn't see the physician assistant for another 5 minutes. I didn't learn until I said something today to the PA about the wait time that my PCP can manage my prescription (which is the only reason I go Dr. Qureshi's office every three months). Needless to say, I'll look to my doctor to manage this script so tha
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1760776892
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Johns Hopkins University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
