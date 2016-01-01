Overview

Dr. Omar Rieche, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Rieche works at Elite DNA Therapy in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.