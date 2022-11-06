Dr. Omar Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Said, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Said, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital.
Locations
Ascend Pain and Wellness947 S Mannheim Rd, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 550-7005Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Said is the best - he has integrity, is personable, and is wonderful at what he does! I was living with chronic back pain that didn’t get better despite I thought it was muscular but Dr Said quickly & correctly diagnosed it right away as facet arthritis. After quick and easy treatment I’m totally pain free for the first time in over a year! I couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Omar Said, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush Univiversity Medical Center - Chicago Illinois
- Saint Joseph Hospital-Resurrection Health Care, Chicago
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Said has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Said on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Said speaks Arabic.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.
