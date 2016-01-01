Dr. Omar Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Salazar, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Salazar, MD
Dr. Omar Salazar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Dr. Salazar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salazar's Office Locations
-
1
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC6825 SW 87TH AVE, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 476-8854
-
2
Florida Oncology Partners LLC14233 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 476-8854
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salazar?
About Dr. Omar Salazar, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114997491
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar speaks French.
Dr. Salazar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.