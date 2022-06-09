See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Omar Saleem, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Omar Saleem, MD

Dr. Omar Saleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery

Dr. Saleem works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Cedarhurst, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saleem's Office Locations

    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    123 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 295-6841
    Ross Orthopedic Group PC
    161 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 280-6645

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • Nassau University Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I was sent to Dr Saleem from Urgent Care with unbearable shoulder pain, he was kind, compassionate and eased my pain almost immediately. He gave me options on how to proceed without being pushy or rushing me out. I'm going back.... Highly recommended!!!
    Bea P — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Omar Saleem, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1275744583
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Montefiore North Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleem has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.