Dr. Omar Sarmini, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Sarmini, MD
Dr. Omar Sarmini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane Med Sch/Charity Hosp Sys
MatlockOBGYN515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-4689Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Arlington
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was one of his first patients and he was an excellent doctor. Good luck with whatever you are doing now. God Bless.
- English, Arabic
- Tulane Med Sch/Charity Hosp Sys
- Lutheran Medical Center
Dr. Sarmini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarmini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarmini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarmini has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarmini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarmini speaks Arabic.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarmini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarmini.
