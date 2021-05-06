See All Gastroenterologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Shahbaz works at United Gastroenterologists in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Gastroenterologists
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 356-7483
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
High Resolution Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • PrimeCare Medical
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417226366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital (Chief Fellow)|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine (Chief Resident)|University Of Conneticut
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahbaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahbaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahbaz works at United Gastroenterologists in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahbaz’s profile.

    Dr. Shahbaz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahbaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

