Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Shamsi works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 1240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor and Staff
About Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1053599233
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- St Joseph's Mercy Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
Dr. Shamsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamsi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shamsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shamsi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamsi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.