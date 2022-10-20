See All Ophthalmologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (89)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD

Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside.

Dr. Shoukfeh works at West Texas Eye Associates - Lubbock - Quaker Ave. in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shoukfeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock - Quaker Ave.
    12210 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 370-5935
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lubbock - 50th Street
    3611 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 337-2870
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Floaters Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Surgery went really well. I'm really surprised at the difference between the 2 eyes. I didn't realize how bad my vision was until having cataract surgery. I can't wait to have my other eye done.
    — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD
    About Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154683811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Covenant Childrens Hospital
    • Covenant Medical Center
    • Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoukfeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoukfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoukfeh works at West Texas Eye Associates - Lubbock - Quaker Ave. in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shoukfeh’s profile.

    Dr. Shoukfeh has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoukfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukfeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoukfeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoukfeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

