Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD
Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside.
Dr. Shoukfeh's Office Locations
Lubbock - Quaker Ave.12210 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 370-5935Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lubbock - 50th Street3611 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 337-2870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery went really well. I'm really surprised at the difference between the 2 eyes. I didn't realize how bad my vision was until having cataract surgery. I can't wait to have my other eye done.
About Dr. Omar Shoukfeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1154683811
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
Dr. Shoukfeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoukfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoukfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoukfeh has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoukfeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoukfeh speaks Arabic.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoukfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoukfeh.
