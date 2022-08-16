Overview of Dr. Omar Syed, MD

Dr. Omar Syed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Metropolitan Neurosurgry Assocs in Englewood, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.