Overview

Dr. Omar Tamimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Tamimi works at Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.