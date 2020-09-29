Dr. Tanweer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Tanweer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Tanweer, MD
Dr. Omar Tanweer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tanweer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tanweer's Office Locations
-
1
New York Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0451
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanweer?
I had a Subdural Hematoma. Could not have hoped for better treatment both by NYU Langone as a whole and Dr Tanweer in particular. Had the operation to get rid of blood on my brain. Went off without a hitch. Stitches no scar. Blood all gone. Resuming normal lifestyle. Thanks to the entire neurology team!
About Dr. Omar Tanweer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013235183
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanweer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanweer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanweer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanweer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanweer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanweer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanweer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.