Dr. Omar Tolaymat, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Tolaymat, MD
Dr. Omar Tolaymat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Tolaymat works at
Dr. Tolaymat's Office Locations
Au Cardiovascular Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tolaymat is by far one of the most dedicated rheumatologists to his patients. He did his best to professionally understand and answer my concerns about spondyloarthrosis. Yes, everyone should know a doctor is late to appointments because previous patients either take up more time than others or arrive late to their time-slot. PERIOD. I have been working in healthcare for over 20+ years, and know how to spot a physician who takes his job seriously like Dr. Tolaymat. I would drive across Georgia to have an appointment with him.
About Dr. Omar Tolaymat, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolaymat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolaymat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolaymat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.