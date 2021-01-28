Overview

Dr. Omar Torres, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.