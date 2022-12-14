Dr. Zalatimo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD
Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Zalatimo works at
Dr. Zalatimo's Office Locations
Quarry Lake Office2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 360, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 601-4417
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zalatimo has given my life a new start! For six years, my world was closing down and although others may not have seen it, I knew what I was giving up day by day. Numbness and tingling were my new companions and I did not want them any longer. But the options offered to me weren't friendly either...until I met Dr. Z. His warm, caring manner, his skill set, his resume and my intuition, (having been associated with medical/legal professionals for 40+ years) told me to have the surgery this doctor recommended. I thank God for Dr. Zalatimo and a successful surgery.
About Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053519256
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Penn St Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalatimo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalatimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalatimo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalatimo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalatimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalatimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalatimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalatimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.