Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (13)
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD

Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Zalatimo works at Brain Spine Institute Neurosciences Quarry Lake in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zalatimo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quarry Lake Office
    2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 360, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-4417

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Zalatimo has given my life a new start! For six years, my world was closing down and although others may not have seen it, I knew what I was giving up day by day. Numbness and tingling were my new companions and I did not want them any longer. But the options offered to me weren't friendly either...until I met Dr. Z. His warm, caring manner, his skill set, his resume and my intuition, (having been associated with medical/legal professionals for 40+ years) told me to have the surgery this doctor recommended. I thank God for Dr. Zalatimo and a successful surgery.
    Cheryl McCarus — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD
    About Dr. Omar Zalatimo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053519256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Penn St Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
