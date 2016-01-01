Dr. Omeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD
Overview of Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD
Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Omeed's Office Locations
- 1 1542 Tulane Ave Rm 734, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4750
- 2 4521 Swilcan 4521 Swilcan Brg Ln # N, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (240) 328-7833
-
3
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1689937385
Education & Certifications
- MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
