Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mei-Dan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD
Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Mei-Dan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mei-Dan's Office Locations
-
1
CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center2150 Stadium Dr Fl 2, Boulder, CO 80309 Directions (303) 315-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mei-Dan?
If I could give infinite stars I would. After 25 years of intense pain and multiple misdiagnoses from multiple doctors Dr. Mei-Dan and his team have given me a new life. I am a "barely-athletic" 50 yo female and currently 5 mo post op from a labrum scope and PAO. My chronic debilitating pain and the cane I had to use are gone. Completely gone. I am so grateful everyday for his commitment to this expertise and the way it's changed my life. Dr. Mei-Dan was always honest, clear (sometimes blunt :) but never mislead me. He and his PA Christopher (total sweetheart ) checked on me multiple times post-op and expressed a deep investment in my wellbeing. I have so much to look forward to now instead of feeling like my life was closing down on me. My biggest word of advice for those considering a PAO. Educate yourself, prepare well and take responsibility for your part. The surgery is one part of a whole process to heal your hip. Thank you Dr. Mei-Dan and your whole amazing team.
About Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316211071
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mei-Dan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mei-Dan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mei-Dan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mei-Dan works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mei-Dan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mei-Dan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mei-Dan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mei-Dan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.