Dr. Raheem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omer Raheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omer Raheem, MD
Dr. Omer Raheem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Raheem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raheem's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children4700 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 780-8282
- 2 5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (504) 819-8454
-
3
Tulane University Medical Group (tumg)3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 819-8454
-
4
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raheem?
Doctor Raheem and his staff that includes Jill (Office Mgr.), Jessica (MA) and Lisa (MA) are AWESOME!!! I drive from Jackson, Mississippi to New Orleans, Louisiana for their care, expertise and services. I have recommended all of my family and friends to support Dr. Raheem and staff at the Tulane Urology Garden District Office because of their professionalism and ability to relate to one's needs. Again, this is a hidden jewel in the lovely Garden District in the city of New Orleans and in the Tulane Medical system. I am hooked like a fish on this clinic. :-) Please, continue to keep up the good work in keeping this Clinic a success. Thanks, Reggie Knighten from Jackson, Mississippi
About Dr. Omer Raheem, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336436252
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raheem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raheem works at
Dr. Raheem has seen patients for Male Infertility, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raheem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raheem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.