Dr. Omid Bakhtar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Omid Bakhtar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omid Bakhtar, DO
Dr. Omid Bakhtar, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Bakhtar works at
Dr. Bakhtar's Office Locations
-
1
65 Nielson St Ste 102, Watsonville, CA 95076 (831) 768-6217
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakhtar?
Very professional office they answered all my questions & gave great treatment Best Regards Paul Russell
About Dr. Omid Bakhtar, DO
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194953901
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhtar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakhtar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bakhtar works at
Dr. Bakhtar has seen patients for Anemia, Renal Osteodystrophy and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more.
Dr. Bakhtar speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bakhtar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.