Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (51)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tehran Faculty Of Med.

Dr. Ghalambor works at NorTex Spine & Joint Institute, Allen, TX in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorTex Spine & Joint Institute
    981 State Highway 121 Ste 4150, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 782-4780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2019
    I sure wish Dr. Ghalambor was still in Effingham, IL--I have had so many injections in my back by the ones at the pain clinic currently, but no one has been able to help me the way Dr. Ghalambor was able to. I was searching to see where he had went when I finally found this info, but financially I can't afford to go to Texas--I wish I could win the Lotto--that would be the first trip I would take--TEXAS IS SO LUCKY TO HAVE HIM!!!
    Diane Depoister in Effingham, IL — Jan 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD
    About Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710008966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital|Interventional Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology|J Stroger Hospital Of Cook Count
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor Hospital MD|Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tehran Faculty Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghalambor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghalambor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghalambor works at NorTex Spine & Joint Institute, Allen, TX in Allen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ghalambor’s profile.

    Dr. Ghalambor has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghalambor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghalambor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghalambor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghalambor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghalambor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.