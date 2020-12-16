Dr. Omid Javdan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Javdan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omid Javdan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
Dr. Javdan works at
Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Long Island Internal Medicine, PLLC3429 83Rd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-7800Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday2:00pm - 7:00pmFriday2:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Community Cardiologypc800 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 403-9104
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. He knows his stuff really well. Even gave me some advice on some of my other medical conditions .
About Dr. Omid Javdan, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Hebrew and Persian
- 1649502287
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javdan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javdan speaks Hebrew and Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Javdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javdan.
