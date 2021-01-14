Dr. Omid Jazaeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jazaeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Jazaeri, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates - Aurora1444 S Potomac St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
THE BEST!! DR JAZAERI HAS REPAIRED 6 ANEURYSMS FOR ME SO FAR. I I FIND HIM CARING, CONCERNED & HIGHLY SKILLED. IWOULD RECOMEND DR JAZAERI TO ANYONE SUFFERING A DEADLY ANEURYSM. DR JAZAERI IS SIMPLY THE BEST!! THANKS FOR SAVING MY LIFE!!
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1437322898
- University Of California
- Penn State University
- Penn State University
- St. George's University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Jazaeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jazaeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jazaeri has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jazaeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jazaeri speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazaeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazaeri.
