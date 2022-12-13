Overview of Dr. Omid Nikrouz, MD

Dr. Omid Nikrouz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NYMC and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Nikrouz works at Omid Nikrouz MD. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.