Overview of Dr. Omid Rabbani, MD

Dr. Omid Rabbani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rabbani works at Patient Focused Neurology in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.