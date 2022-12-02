Dr. Omid Rofeim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rofeim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Rofeim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omid Rofeim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City233 7th St Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 294-7666
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Rofeim?
This morning I had a first time visit with Dr Rofeim. I was pleasantly surprised to see how nice and friendly while being so professional. He spoke about my CT Scan results and gave me options on things to consider. Everything was explained clearly. He then proceeded with my procedure. He was caring and gentle. He even made me smile. I think he knew that I was nervous. Can’t say enough about my first visit with Dr Rofeim. If you need a good Urologist, look no further. I highly recommend Dr Rofeim.
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144275173
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Urology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Beth Israel Medical Center Find alumni in GARDEN CITY > Find alumni in VALLEY STREAM > Find alumni in LAKE RONKONKOMA >
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Queens College, City University of New York
Dr. Rofeim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rofeim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
