Overview of Dr. Omid Rofeim, MD

Dr. Omid Rofeim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rofeim works at Northwell Health Center in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.